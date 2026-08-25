sparkleware Price Today

The live sparkleware (SPARKLE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPARKLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SPARKLE.

sparkleware currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 24,431, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SPARKLE. During the last 24 hours, SPARKLE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SPARKLE moved -0.87% in the last hour and +30.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

sparkleware (SPARKLE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.43K$ 24.43K $ 24.43K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.43K$ 24.43K $ 24.43K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of sparkleware is $ 24.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPARKLE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.43K.