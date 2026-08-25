SparkDEX Price Today

The live SparkDEX (SPRK) price today is $ 0.00659178, with a 10.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPRK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00659178 per SPRK.

SparkDEX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 529,849, with a circulating supply of 80.15M SPRK. During the last 24 hours, SPRK traded between $ 0.00548259 (low) and $ 0.00688555 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04726344, while the all-time low was $ 0.00447447.

In short-term performance, SPRK moved +16.67% in the last hour and +42.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.24K.

SparkDEX (SPRK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 529.85K$ 529.85K $ 529.85K Volume (24H) $ 11.24K$ 11.24K $ 11.24K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.36M$ 6.36M $ 6.36M Circulation Supply 80.15M 80.15M 80.15M Total Supply 961,673,164.0 961,673,164.0 961,673,164.0

The current Market Cap of SparkDEX is $ 529.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.24K. The circulating supply of SPRK is 80.15M, with a total supply of 961673164.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.36M.