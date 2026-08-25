About Spare Parts Universe Spare Parts Universe is a unique project that focuses on handcrafted art pieces made from "spare parts." The art has evolved into an animated cartoon show, a clothing line, and plans are underway to create NFTs for each sculpture. The project also features original music and animated music videos. Oliver Sparks is the main developer and artist, supported by a team of collaborators. He is passionate about his art and actively engages with the community daily through Telegram, where a dedicated group of around 600 members discuss and share ideas, regardless of market conditions. To get a glimpse of the sculptures and animations, it's worth visiting the Twitter/X account.

What is the current trading price of Spare Parts Universe?

Spare Parts Universe (SPU) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Spare Parts Universe's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in SPU?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Spare Parts Universe's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #5785 with a market capitalization of ₦47309075.22020554112000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about SPU?

With 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Spare Parts Universe's recent performance?

The price range between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Spare Parts Universe stack up against similar assets?

Against other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens, SPU continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.