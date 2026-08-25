SPACEX4200 Price Today

The live SPACEX4200 (SPCX) price today is $ 0, with a 4.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPCX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SPCX.

SPACEX4200 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 75,189, with a circulating supply of 420.00M SPCX. During the last 24 hours, SPCX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00831869, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SPCX moved -0.15% in the last hour and +20.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.99K.

SPACEX4200 (SPCX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 75.19K$ 75.19K $ 75.19K Volume (24H) $ 3.99K$ 3.99K $ 3.99K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 75.19K$ 75.19K $ 75.19K Circulation Supply 420.00M 420.00M 420.00M Total Supply 420,000,000.0 420,000,000.0 420,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SPACEX4200 is $ 75.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.99K. The circulating supply of SPCX is 420.00M, with a total supply of 420000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 75.19K.