What Is SpaceSwap?

SpaceSwap is a platform that was launched on September 10th, 2020. The project aims to create residual income for its users through curated and expansive DeFi products. SpaceSwap introduces two significant innovations to DeFi. The team designed its Shadow Staking technology which allows users' LP tokens to remain in their personal wallets while their liquidity is exchanged on partner DEXs. Shadow Staking creates security from cyber attacks, the sort of attacks which have been experienced by high value projects. The two-token tokenomics is a system shared between the SpaceSwap governance token (MILK2) and the SpaceSwap reserve token (SHAKE). This creates an ecosystem that is designed for frictionless financial leveraging. (See more details below). SpaceSwap tools include: Interstellar The Interstellar platform allows liquidity providers to add LP tokens to the Milky Planets (farming pools, see website). Once users provide their LP tokens, they start to farm MILK2 tokens. SHAKE Blender Shadow Staking Shadow Farming/Staking is a prized development of the platform’s farming cows. It introduces a new way to stake LP tokens. All tokens are kept by the holder, which makes the staking process more secure and transparent. This process also reduces the steps in creating LP tokens, reducing the costs paid in gas fees by users. Index Platform SpaceSwap Index is a product for stable-coins and crypto assets (even sets of tokens) which relies on a rebalancing algorithm to combat arbitrage. The the expansion of this product is ongoing and will be advanced along with the launch of SpaceStarter. Bridge The SpaceSwap Bridge allows the platform’s products to migrate across chains. This development is multi-directional. The bridge between Ethereum and the Binance Smart Chain is live. More chains will be added following Spaceswap users’ governance and market demands. NFT STARS The world of NFT art speaks to both the ancient legacies of visual genius, as well as the future promises of financial autonomy. NFT STARS offers technological and promotional solutions that make the NFT art market accessible to artists and buyers. The SpaceSwap team will help curated artists create their NFT collection and assist them in its promotion. Spaceswap is the financial backbone of the NFT STARS platform. The Spaceswap two-token system creates both a liquid and reserve ecosystem to power the artists’ marketplace. Spaceswap Starter seamlessly welcomes investors from various blockchains to exchange their equity for their favorite artwork. SpaceLend will allow for collateral investment in the artwork marketplace of NFT STARS. Follow the Spaceswap and NFT STARS social media steams (see websites) to keep up with the latest artwork drops, platform airdrops, and more. NFT Mania NFT Mania is the first ever NFT quest based on a fully gamified platform. Through events held periodically, players can compete individually (or in groups) to unlock each of three treasure chests containing cash prizes.

What is SpaceSwap MILK2?

SpaceSwap Milk2 is a scarce yet inflationary asset (with an eventually capped supply, see the tokenomics page) which empowers SpaceSwap users with platform governance tools. It has a unique issuing mechanism aimed at decelerating inflation, which eventually converts the asset into an entirely deflationary governance tool. MILK2 is distributed according to the multiplier scheme provided through the SpaceSwap voting system, periodically awarded to SHAKE holders. MILK2 is the only token which can be farmed through a variety of liquidity pairs across blockchains. MILK2 can be burned by it’s holders to mint SHAKE using the SHAKE blender. SpaceSwap's CEO is Dan Khomenko. Dan’s entrepreneurial vision offers the crypto space a focus on international business. His education from the University of Melbourne concentrated on International Affairs and the Asian Markets. His early career in property consulting spurred his interest in how crypto is disruptively evolving the definition of property. His background in international markets lead him to adopt software and blockchain development solutions as he served on the boards of numerous technology businesses abroad. Dan’s interest in DeFi grew as he embraced a vision to bring technologists, artists, and crypto investors together in Spaceswap and NFT Stars. Spaceswap as a multi-chain DeFi aggregator allows investors to manage their portfolios frictionlessly. Spaceswap also powers NFT Stars, Dan’s artist marketplace launched out of Melbourne. Through his vision, art as a technological property offers limitless visual meaning for all users across a variety of DeFi ecosystems. His leadership of both projects is aimed at building a financial ecosystem which simultaneously captures the poetry of modern digital art as, NFTs grow in global popularity. This service allows users to burn MILK2 for SHAKE. The deflationary function of both assets creates a highly profitable trading environment. The two-token ecosystem is also characterized by governance and security, which incentives equity retention (hodling). (See the roadmap for SpaceStarter, SpaceLend, partnerships, and more).

What is the current live price of Spaceswap MILK2?

Spaceswap MILK2 is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the MILK2 market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Spaceswap MILK2's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7941, supported by a market capitalization of ₦19689360.1761520223728000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 22056260.47360896 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Spaceswap MILK2's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.