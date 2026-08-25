What is Spacemesh about?

Spacemesh is a project aimed at revolutionizing the cryptocurrency space with its unique approach. It positions itself as "the people's coin," emphasizing its user-friendly, financially fair, environmentally sound, and completely permissionless nature. At its core, Spacemesh is built on a layer 1 Proof of Space Time (PoST) protocol, which distinguishes it from other blockchain technologies. This innovative approach underlines Spacemesh's commitment to challenging the status quo in the cryptocurrency realm, with an ever-evolving philosophy and an invitation for open-minded participation in this exploration.

What is the current price of Spacemesh?

Spacemesh ($SMH) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 0.00% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Spacemesh play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Paradigm Portfolio,Coinbase Ventures Portfolio sector, $SMH often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is $SMH being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, $SMH recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Spacemesh?

There are 71851534.0 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of $SMH?

Spacemesh currently holds market rank #7798 with a market capitalization of ₦19319832.7273933716616000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Spacemesh performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 0.00% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Spacemesh compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Paradigm Portfolio,Coinbase Ventures Portfolio segment, $SMH demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.