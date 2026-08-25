SPACEDOGE Price Today

The live SPACEDOGE (SPDG) price today is $ 0, with a 1.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPDG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SPDG.

SPACEDOGE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 244,697, with a circulating supply of 49.30B SPDG. During the last 24 hours, SPDG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SPDG moved -0.37% in the last hour and +38.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SPACEDOGE (SPDG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 244.70K$ 244.70K $ 244.70K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 244.70K$ 244.70K $ 244.70K Circulation Supply 49.30B 49.30B 49.30B Total Supply 49,302,458,046.51511 49,302,458,046.51511 49,302,458,046.51511

The current Market Cap of SPACEDOGE is $ 244.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPDG is 49.30B, with a total supply of 49302458046.51511. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 244.70K.