SpaceCatch Price Today

The live SpaceCatch (CATCH) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CATCH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CATCH.

SpaceCatch currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 26,077, with a circulating supply of 53.81M CATCH. During the last 24 hours, CATCH traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.53, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CATCH moved -- in the last hour and +27.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.65.

SpaceCatch (CATCH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 26.08K$ 26.08K $ 26.08K Volume (24H) $ 1.65$ 1.65 $ 1.65 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 48.46K$ 48.46K $ 48.46K Circulation Supply 53.81M 53.81M 53.81M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SpaceCatch is $ 26.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.65. The circulating supply of CATCH is 53.81M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 48.46K.