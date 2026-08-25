What is Spacebucks about?

Spacebucks is one of the first tokens (CATs) on the Chia platform and is also one of the leading tokens on Chia. The project self-claims to have 0 value and no roadmap. Despite this, many community members are building value on top of the token, including NFTs and a potential DAO. All project creators are fully anonymous, there was no ICO, and all coins were distributed via a faucet.

What is the current price of Spacebucks?

The live price of Spacebucks (SBX) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Spacebucks positioned in the market?

Spacebucks currently sits at market rank #3488, supported by a market capitalization of ₦699191514.48695482640000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of SBX?

The circulating supply of SBX is 1000000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Spacebucks?

During the last 24 hours, Spacebucks traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Spacebucks from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Spacebucks reached an all-time high of ₦4.4027782304940997976000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is SBX trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Spacebucks?

The current price movement of -3.16% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Chia Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.