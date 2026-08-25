Space Nation Oikos Price (OIK)
The live Space Nation Oikos (OIK) price today is $ 0, with a 4.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current OIK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OIK.
Space Nation Oikos currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 36,236, with a circulating supply of 346.75M OIK. During the last 24 hours, OIK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.158664, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, OIK moved -- in the last hour and +4.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.12.
The current Market Cap of Space Nation Oikos is $ 36.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.12. The circulating supply of OIK is 346.75M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 104.50K.
--
-4.75%
+4.43%
+4.43%
In 2040, the price of Space Nation Oikos could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
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What is Space Nation Oikos's current price?
Space Nation Oikos trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -4.75% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of OIK?
With a market cap of ₦49215998.21082246176000, OIK is ranked #6726 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Space Nation Oikos generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of OIK?
There are 346745000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Space Nation Oikos fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Space Nation Oikos compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦215.49859642681132224000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence OIK?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Immutable zkEVM Ecosystem,RPG,MMO category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does OIK behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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