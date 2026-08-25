What is Space Frog X about?

Space Frog X is a meme-based cryptocurrency that combines humor and functionality to create a unique ecosystem for its users. The project offers various utilities, including a decentralized swap platform, staking features for passive income, AI integration, and a blockchain-based game currently in development. Inspired by a viral frog meme and Elon Musk's SpaceX, Space Frog X seeks to engage its community while providing practical blockchain applications.

Which blockchain network does Space Frog X run on?

Space Frog X operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SFX?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 0.91% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Space Frog X belong to?

Space Frog X falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme category. This classification helps investors compare SFX with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Space Frog X?

Its market capitalization is ₦20112156.5135801856392000, placing the asset at rank #7775. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SFX is currently circulating?

There are 222686836135.1184 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Space Frog X today?

Over the past day, SFX generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Space Frog X fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.