Soyjak Price Today

The live Soyjak (SOY) price today is $ 0, with a 6.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SOY.

Soyjak currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 60,384, with a circulating supply of 501.36M SOY. During the last 24 hours, SOY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00656405, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SOY moved -3.50% in the last hour and +642.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.57K.

Soyjak (SOY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 60.38K$ 60.38K $ 60.38K Volume (24H) $ 1.57K$ 1.57K $ 1.57K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 119.44K$ 119.44K $ 119.44K Circulation Supply 501.36M 501.36M 501.36M Total Supply 991,692,504.762897 991,692,504.762897 991,692,504.762897

The current Market Cap of Soyjak is $ 60.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.57K. The circulating supply of SOY is 501.36M, with a total supply of 991692504.762897. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 119.44K.