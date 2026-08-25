South Africa Fan Token Price Today

The live South Africa Fan Token (SAFA) price today is $ 0.093153, with a 1.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAFA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.093153 per SAFA.

South Africa Fan Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 354,287, with a circulating supply of 3.80M SAFA. During the last 24 hours, SAFA traded between $ 0.091545 (low) and $ 0.10192 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.24, while the all-time low was $ 0.087467.

In short-term performance, SAFA moved -1.21% in the last hour and -7.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

South Africa Fan Token (SAFA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 354.29K$ 354.29K $ 354.29K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.85M$ 1.85M $ 1.85M Circulation Supply 3.80M 3.80M 3.80M Total Supply 19,830,000.0 19,830,000.0 19,830,000.0

The current Market Cap of South Africa Fan Token is $ 354.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SAFA is 3.80M, with a total supply of 19830000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.85M.