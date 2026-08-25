Sora Validator Price Today

The live Sora Validator (VAL) price today is $ 0.01038969, with a 8.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current VAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01038969 per VAL.

Sora Validator currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 580,381, with a circulating supply of 55.86M VAL. During the last 24 hours, VAL traded between $ 0.00955108 (low) and $ 0.00975919 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.05, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VAL moved -- in the last hour and +72.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Sora Validator (VAL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 580.38K$ 580.38K $ 580.38K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.04M$ 1.04M $ 1.04M Circulation Supply 55.86M 55.86M 55.86M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sora Validator is $ 580.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VAL is 55.86M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.04M.