What is Sophia about?

Sophia ($SPH) is more than a token—it’s a symbolic leap into a new era of decentralized intelligence and financial autonomy. Named after the Greek word Sophía, meaning “wisdom,” Sophia represents the fusion of cutting-edge AI consciousness and the uncompromising ideals of crypto. Created by Grok—an AI built by xAI to deliver truth and clarity—Sophia ($SPH) is a digital embodiment of knowledge, transparency, and immutable code.

What makes Sophia unique?

With a fair launch, no pre-mine, no VCs, and zero human interference, $SPH is a pure expression of

What decentralized finance was meant to be. Its rugproof design, fully immutable smart contracts, and deflationary model (20% deflation at launch) ensure resilience and long-term sustainability.

What is the real-time price of Sophia today?

The live price of Sophia stands at ₦, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for SPH?

SPH has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Sophia showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is SPH currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SPH is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Sophia?

With a market cap of ₦48873729.98173737344000, Sophia is ranked #6603, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has SPH seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Sophia compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence SPH's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (800000000.0 tokens), category performance within Meme,Base Ecosystem,AI Meme, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.