SONE Price (SONE)
The live SONE (SONE) price today is $ 1.005, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current SONE to USD conversion rate is $ 1.005 per SONE.
SONE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 482,770, with a circulating supply of 480.24K SONE. During the last 24 hours, SONE traded between $ 0.9917 (low) and $ 1.016 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.83, while the all-time low was $ 0.869104.
In short-term performance, SONE moved +0.47% in the last hour and +0.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.48.
The current Market Cap of SONE is $ 482.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.48. The circulating supply of SONE is 480.24K, with a total supply of 480237.234. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 482.77K.
+0.47%
+0.11%
+0.70%
+0.70%
In 2040, the price of SONE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Sake Finance is an integrated liquidity protocol on Soneium. Sake is pioneering a new era of decentralized finance, where different modules work together seamlessly to provide the smoothest user experience.
At launch, Sake Finance is going live with 3 different modules:
Lending and Borrowing: Our lending and borrowing protocol is the backbone of the Sake ecosystem. It offers a diverse range of assets and provides the main source of liquidity that drives the rest of the protocol. It also implements solutions such as E-Mode to enhance portfolio return and efficiency.
Overcollateralized Stablecoin: The second piece of the puzzle is our overcollateralized stablecoin, securely backed by yield-bearing tokens of the lending protocol. This stablecoin offers not only a reliable store of value but also extreme composability, enabling users to generate superior returns across our partner protocols.
Leveraged Liquidity Strategies (LLS): Sake Finance's leveraged liquidity strategies offer an effortless way to leverage your assets, utilizing the liquidity and versatility of our lending, borrowing, and stablecoin. Powered by an innovative isolated smart contract design, these strategies offer users customizability while minimizing the complexity—perfect for both DeFi novices and veterans alike.
The New Era of DeFi: Modular Integration The future of DeFi lies in integrated solutions that provide the seamless, user-friendly experience of centralized exchanges—without the custodial risks. Sake Finance is leading this charge by offering a fully integrated suite of decentralized financial tools within a single platform. From lending and borrowing to stablecoin and automated strategies, everything you need is in one place. This unified approach ensures that users can navigate their DeFi journey effortlessly, with complete control over their assets.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is SONE about?
Sake Finance is an integrated liquidity protocol on Soneium. Sake is pioneering a new era of decentralized finance, where different modules work together seamlessly to provide the smoothest user experience.
What makes SONE unique?
The future of DeFi lies in integrated solutions that provide the seamless, user-friendly experience of centralized exchanges—without the custodial risks. Sake Finance is leading this charge by offering a fully integrated suite of decentralized financial tools within a single platform. From lending and borrowing to stablecoin and automated strategies, everything you need is in one place. This unified approach ensures that users can navigate their DeFi journey effortlessly, with complete control over their assets.
What can SONE be used for?
At launch, Sake Finance is going live with 3 different modules: Lending and Borrowing, Overcollateralized Stablecoin, and Leveraged Liquidity Strategies (LLS). These modules offer a diverse range of assets, provide liquidity, and enable users to generate superior returns across partner protocols. The platform also implements solutions like E-Mode to enhance portfolio return and efficiency, and offers an effortless way to leverage assets with customizable strategies.
What is the current price of SONE?
Trading at ₦1364.99829456553080000, SONE has shown a price movement of 0.11% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact SONE's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 480237.234 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of SONE?
Its market capitalization is ₦655701718.07701622320000, ranking #3569 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
SONE recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦1346.934138030484472000 and ₦1379.93857440654656000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does SONE fit within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Soneium Ecosystem category?
As a Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Soneium Ecosystem token, SONE competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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