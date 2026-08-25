SONAR Price Today

The live SONAR (SONAR) price today is $ 0, with a 1.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current SONAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SONAR.

SONAR currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,601, with a circulating supply of 300.00M SONAR. During the last 24 hours, SONAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00143927, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SONAR moved -- in the last hour and -20.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SONAR (SONAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.60K$ 21.60K $ 21.60K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.60K$ 21.60K $ 21.60K Circulation Supply 300.00M 300.00M 300.00M Total Supply 299,999,940.649247 299,999,940.649247 299,999,940.649247

The current Market Cap of SONAR is $ 21.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SONAR is 300.00M, with a total supply of 299999940.649247. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.60K.