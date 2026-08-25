SOMESING Price (SSG)
The live SOMESING (SSG) price today is $ 0, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current SSG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SSG.
SOMESING currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 287,059, with a circulating supply of 5.00B SSG. During the last 24 hours, SSG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.285814, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SSG moved -0.00% in the last hour and -2.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of SOMESING is $ 287.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SSG is 5.00B, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 287.06K.
-0.00%
-0.01%
-2.03%
-2.03%
In 2040, the price of SOMESING could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
SOMESING is a blockchain-based global mobile karaoke app. It allows anyone to enjoy singing and listening to the best quality recordings created by its users for free anytime and anywhere throughout the globe. It is characterized by its well-designed token economy through which users can transparently be rewarded for their contents as the tokens supported to the contents are automatically distributed by smart contracts on the blockchain.
Launched on 2018 by a team based in Korea & Singapore, SOMESING aims to address creator's profit sharing on platform, low quality of karaoke app, barrier of paid service, untransparency of copyrights & music source suppliers in global.
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What is SOMESING about?
SOMESING is a blockchain-based global mobile karaoke app designed to let anyone enjoy singing and listening to high-quality recordings created by its users, free of charge, anytime and anywhere in the world. It features a well-designed token economy that rewards users transparently for their content, with tokens distributed automatically through smart contracts on the blockchain.
What makes SOMESING unique?
SOMESING stands out by addressing key issues in the karaoke and music-sharing space, such as fair profit sharing for creators, the low quality of existing karaoke apps, the barrier of paid services, and the lack of transparency in copyrights and music sourcing globally.
What's the history of SOMESING?
Launched in 2018 by a team based in Korea and Singapore, SOMESING was established to provide a transparent and rewarding platform for music enthusiasts worldwide.
What is the current price of SOMESING?
Trading at ₦, SOMESING has shown a price movement of -0.01% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact SSG's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 5000000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of SOMESING?
Its market capitalization is ₦389885617.35292209544000, ranking #4131 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
SSG recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does SOMESING fit within the SocialFi,Kaia Ecosystem,DWF Labs Portfolio category?
As a SocialFi,Kaia Ecosystem,DWF Labs Portfolio token, SSG competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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