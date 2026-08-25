SolXenCat Price Today

The live SolXenCat (XENCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 3.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current XENCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XENCAT.

SolXenCat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 109,126, with a circulating supply of 999.97M XENCAT. During the last 24 hours, XENCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00330416, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XENCAT moved -0.76% in the last hour and +12.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 263.13.

SolXenCat (XENCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 109.13K$ 109.13K $ 109.13K Volume (24H) $ 263.13$ 263.13 $ 263.13 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 109.13K$ 109.13K $ 109.13K Circulation Supply 999.97M 999.97M 999.97M Total Supply 999,967,057.0 999,967,057.0 999,967,057.0

The current Market Cap of SolXenCat is $ 109.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 263.13. The circulating supply of XENCAT is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999967057.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 109.13K.