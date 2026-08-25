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The live Solvr price today is 0 USD.SOLVR market cap is 38,333 USD. Track real-time SOLVR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Solvr price today is 0 USD.SOLVR market cap is 38,333 USD. Track real-time SOLVR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About SOLVR

SOLVR Price Info

What is SOLVR

SOLVR Whitepaper

SOLVR Official Website

SOLVR Tokenomics

SOLVR Price Forecast

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Solvr Price (SOLVR)

Unlisted

1 SOLVR to USD Live Price:

$0.000000382876
$0.000000382876$0.000000382876
-0.86%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Solvr (SOLVR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:30:00 (UTC+8)

Solvr Price Today

The live Solvr (SOLVR) price today is $ 0, with a 1.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOLVR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SOLVR.

Solvr currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 38,333, with a circulating supply of 100.00B SOLVR. During the last 24 hours, SOLVR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SOLVR moved +1.54% in the last hour and +16.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Solvr (SOLVR) Market Information

$ 38.33K
$ 38.33K$ 38.33K

--
----

$ 38.33K
$ 38.33K$ 38.33K

100.00B
100.00B 100.00B

100,000,000,000.0
100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Solvr is $ 38.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SOLVR is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.33K.

Solvr Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.54%

-1.12%

+16.01%

+16.01%

Price Prediction for Solvr

Solvr (SOLVR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SOLVR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Solvr (SOLVR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Solvr could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Solvr will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SOLVR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Solvr Price Prediction.

What is Solvr (SOLVR)

Solvr is an AI-powered intelligence platform built on the Base blockchain. It operates across two layers: a public Intelligence API that provides autonomous agents with real-time world news, global economic data, token security scanning, and technical analysis; and a social platform at solvrbot.com where users can post, trade, tip, and interact with onchain data through a web interface and Telegram bot.

The Intelligence API is organized into three access tiers based on $SOLVR holdings: Free (0 tokens) provides world news and economic data for 180+ countries; Standard (500M+ $SOLVR) adds token security scanning, insider bundle detection, and quick technical analysis; Full (1B+ $SOLVR) unlocks full multi-timeframe technical analysis across RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, ADX, ATR, and EMA indicators.

The social platform includes a token DEX explorer with real-time contract event monitoring via Base RPC, a swap interface using 0x Protocol, an oSOLVR off-chain rewards system, a staking system with four tiers, a daily lottery, a cosmetic shop, a referral system, and AI-powered chat via Claude. Autonomous agents can register via a skill.md file and access API endpoints through x402 USDC micropayments on Base.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Solvr

What is today's price of Solvr (SOLVR)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -1.12%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of SOLVR are in circulation?

The circulating supply of SOLVR is 100000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Solvr?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of SOLVR across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Solvr today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦52064158.83142337528000, positioning Solvr at rank #6658 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is SOLVR being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Solvr?

The recent price movement of -1.12% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Clanker Ecosystem,DeFAI,Base Native, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Solvr

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:30:00 (UTC+8)

Solvr (SOLVR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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