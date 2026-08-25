SOLVE Price (SOLVE)
The live SOLVE (SOLVE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOLVE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SOLVE.
SOLVE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 50,558, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SOLVE. During the last 24 hours, SOLVE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.89, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SOLVE moved -- in the last hour and +21.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of SOLVE is $ 50.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SOLVE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 50.56K.
--
-0.64%
+21.99%
+21.99%
In 2040, the price of SOLVE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What Is Solve.Care (SOLVE)?
Solve.Care is a healthcare platform company that uses blockchain to redefine care coordination, improves access to care, reduces benefit administration costs, and helps reduce fraud and waste in healthcare around the world.
The Solve.Care platform allows for digital health networks, called Care Networks, to be built and run for patient-centric care based on medical conditions, economic and social needs, and other tailored eligibility criteria, creating an entire healthcare ecosystem. Using the Solve.Care platform, businesses are able to launch networked, interoperable healthcare dApps, within only weeks or even days.
Care Networks on the Solve.Care platform use the SOLVE token, a utility token that is used for inter/intra network payments and transaction fees. It also has additional uses including developer rights, staking, marketplace payments, and platform access fees.
Who is the Founder of Solve.Care?
Pradeep Goel, the Founder and CEO of Solve.Care, has extensive expertise in healthcare, finance and technology. Prior to Solve.Care, he had been in the CEO, COO, CIO and CTO roles at various innovative technology companies over 25 years
Pradeep was deeply involved in designing and building solutions for public programs such as Medicare/Medicaid, children health insurance and welfare programs, SNAP/TANF, health insurance exchanges and health information exchanges. He has worked for and with commercial insurance companies as the top technology executive, and implemented benefits administration, consumer engagement, claimed medication and payment systems.
Pradeep has built 4 healthcare IT companies and has been at the top of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, INC500/5000 fastest growing companies lists multiple times. Pradeep was included in the 100 most promising entrepreneurs globally, complied by Goldman Sachs.
What Makes Solve.Care Unique?
The Solve.Care platform leverages blockchain and full stack capabilities to deliver significant business value to individuals and enterprises. These business values include ease of usage, privacy, security, control and ownership of data, interoperability, auditability, and enhanced trust between parties.
Solve.Care gives healthcare stakeholders a unique opportunity to build their own dApps to form Care Networks, connecting and synchronizing their participants, making instant payments inside their network, and sharing information immediately to reduce opportunities for fraud.
Solve.Care is unique because it not only allows networks to run independently, but to also have a fabric underneath that allows them to all communicate.
All Care Networks are fully and intrinsically tokenized to manage events, identities, transactions, payments and data sharing using the SOLVE token, which is a combination of transaction fee payment token (like Ethereum as gas), as well as a normal payment currency. The SOLVE token also has a unique property of being able to function inside the Network, either as a variable value token or as a fixed value token (as a stable coin). This property makes it uniquely powerful and appropriate for healthcare usage.
Solve.Care has built blockchain healthcare networks for the real-world clients such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Uber Health, Lyft, Aon, Arizona Care Network and others.
Solve.Care is the first company in the world to successfully deploy digital currency and blockchain technology for value-based payments in US healthcare. (https://solve.foundation/press-release/solve-care-partner-acn-awarded-for-innovation/)
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What is the live trading price of SOLVE today?
The current trading price of SOLVE stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for SOLVE?
SOLVE recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for SOLVE?
In the last 24 hours, SOLVE has seen a price movement of -0.64%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has SOLVE traded in today?
Within the past day, SOLVE fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
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