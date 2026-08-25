Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter Price Today

The live Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter (SOLVBTC.JUP) price today is $ 62,289, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOLVBTC.JUP to USD conversion rate is $ 62,289 per SOLVBTC.JUP.

Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 445,754, with a circulating supply of 7.16 SOLVBTC.JUP. During the last 24 hours, SOLVBTC.JUP traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 166,465, while the all-time low was $ 6,281.41.

In short-term performance, SOLVBTC.JUP moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter (SOLVBTC.JUP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 445.75K$ 445.75K $ 445.75K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 445.75K$ 445.75K $ 445.75K Circulation Supply 7.16 7.16 7.16 Total Supply 7.144779736045925 7.144779736045925 7.144779736045925

The current Market Cap of Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter is $ 445.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SOLVBTC.JUP is 7.16, with a total supply of 7.144779736045925. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 445.75K.