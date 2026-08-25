Solrouter Price Today

The live Solrouter (ROUTER) price today is $ 0, with a 20.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROUTER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ROUTER.

Solrouter currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 276,440, with a circulating supply of 668.71M ROUTER. During the last 24 hours, ROUTER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00601715, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROUTER moved -0.07% in the last hour and +122.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Solrouter (ROUTER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 276.44K$ 276.44K $ 276.44K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 413.38K$ 413.38K $ 413.38K Circulation Supply 668.71M 668.71M 668.71M Total Supply 999,964,075.1961708 999,964,075.1961708 999,964,075.1961708

The current Market Cap of Solrouter is $ 276.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROUTER is 668.71M, with a total supply of 999964075.1961708. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 413.38K.