Solrise Finance Price Today

The live Solrise Finance (SLRS) price today is $ 0, with a 10.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLRS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SLRS.

Solrise Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 25,728, with a circulating supply of 157.11M SLRS. During the last 24 hours, SLRS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.11, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SLRS moved +0.24% in the last hour and -55.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 495.48.

Solrise Finance (SLRS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.73K$ 25.73K $ 25.73K Volume (24H) $ 495.48$ 495.48 $ 495.48 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 163.76K$ 163.76K $ 163.76K Circulation Supply 157.11M 157.11M 157.11M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Solrise Finance is $ 25.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 495.48. The circulating supply of SLRS is 157.11M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 163.76K.