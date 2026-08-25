SolMail Price Today

The live SolMail (MAIL) price today is $ 0, with a 1.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAIL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MAIL.

SolMail currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 161,665, with a circulating supply of 999.99M MAIL. During the last 24 hours, MAIL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.07829, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MAIL moved +0.11% in the last hour and +3.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 242.45.

SolMail (MAIL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 161.67K$ 161.67K $ 161.67K Volume (24H) $ 242.45$ 242.45 $ 242.45 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 161.67K$ 161.67K $ 161.67K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,990,027.0 999,990,027.0 999,990,027.0

The current Market Cap of SolMail is $ 161.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 242.45. The circulating supply of MAIL is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999990027.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 161.67K.