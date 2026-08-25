Which blockchain network does Solid run on?

Solid operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SOLID?

The token is priced at ₦1359.56546553243416000, marking a price movement of -0.97% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Solid belong to?

Solid falls under the Stablecoins,Terra Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare SOLID with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Solid?

Its market capitalization is ₦81522316.05613163152000, placing the asset at rank #6111. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SOLID is currently circulating?

There are 59948.963041 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Solid today?

Over the past day, SOLID generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Solid fluctuated between ₦1344.07918637359218768000 and ₦1393.52064698928816000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.