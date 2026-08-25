SolGoat Price Today

The live SolGoat (SOLGOAT) price today is $ 0, with a 3.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOLGOAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SOLGOAT.

SolGoat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 56,015, with a circulating supply of 99.99M SOLGOAT. During the last 24 hours, SOLGOAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.16447, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SOLGOAT moved -- in the last hour and +30.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 34.20.

SolGoat (SOLGOAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 56.02K$ 56.02K $ 56.02K Volume (24H) $ 34.20$ 34.20 $ 34.20 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 56.02K$ 56.02K $ 56.02K Circulation Supply 99.99M 99.99M 99.99M Total Supply 99,991,626.268269 99,991,626.268269 99,991,626.268269

The current Market Cap of SolGoat is $ 56.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 34.20. The circulating supply of SOLGOAT is 99.99M, with a total supply of 99991626.268269. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 56.02K.