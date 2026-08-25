What is SOLENG about?

Soleng is a next-generation solutions engineering agent designed to transform Web3 development. By streamlining complex processes, providing actionable code feedback, and fostering collaboration, Soleng accelerates innovation in decentralized applications and Agent DeFi while ensuring scalability, reliability, and safety.

What makes SOLENG unique?

Soleng is founded by Lostgirldev, an experienced developer with a strong AI and crypto background. The project is backed by a community-driven token launched on Pump.fun, with 75% of the supply allocated to users. Token value accrues through fees for gated access and technical services, with a deflationary burn mechanism enhancing long-term value.

What's the history of SOLENG?

Soleng has been in development for over a year with support from top industry experts.

What's next for SOLENG?

Initial features will focus on improving GitHub workflows and repository management, with plans for a private terminal and live tutorials in the future.

What can SOLENG be used for?

Soleng is set to become the leading technical agent in Web3, driving innovation with efficiency and clarity.

What is the real-time price of SOLENG today?

The live price of SOLENG stands at ₦, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for SOLENG?

SOLENG has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is SOLENG showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is SOLENG currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SOLENG is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of SOLENG?

With a market cap of ₦31445214.44356335232000, SOLENG is ranked #6345, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has SOLENG seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does SOLENG compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦12.6117557353579573544000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence SOLENG's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999359966.84935 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.