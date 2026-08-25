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The live SolDoge price today is 0 USD.SDOGE market cap is 25,339 USD. Track real-time SDOGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live SolDoge price today is 0 USD.SDOGE market cap is 25,339 USD. Track real-time SDOGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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SolDoge Price (SDOGE)

Unlisted

1 SDOGE to USD Live Price:

$0.00000254
$0.00000254$0.00000254
+1.24%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
SolDoge (SDOGE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:27:08 (UTC+8)

SolDoge Price Today

The live SolDoge (SDOGE) price today is $ 0, with a 1.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current SDOGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SDOGE.

SolDoge currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 25,339, with a circulating supply of 10.00B SDOGE. During the last 24 hours, SDOGE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00274738, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SDOGE moved -0.27% in the last hour and +5.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SolDoge (SDOGE) Market Information

$ 25.34K
$ 25.34K$ 25.34K

--
----

$ 25.34K
$ 25.34K$ 25.34K

10.00B
10.00B 10.00B

10,000,000,000.0
10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SolDoge is $ 25.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SDOGE is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.34K.

SolDoge Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00274738
$ 0.00274738$ 0.00274738

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.27%

+1.12%

+5.92%

+5.92%

Price Prediction for SolDoge

SolDoge (SDOGE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SDOGE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
SolDoge (SDOGE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of SolDoge could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price SolDoge will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SDOGE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking SolDoge Price Prediction.

What is SolDoge (SDOGE)

SolDoge (SDOGE) is your new best friend, a next generation memecoin with a fun-loving attitude and sporting a rad pair of cyber shades. He's running at turbo speed on the Solana blockchain, with lower transaction fees and energy consumption than his predecessors.

As a spiritual successor to Dogecoin, the grandfather of crypto memes, SolDoge aims to be a project of the people, where the community is in the driver’s seat. And since 100% of the token supply entered circulation on day one, the community holds all the power and responsibility to build for the future. Wow.

The official SolDoge NFT collection will play a key role in community governance.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SolDoge (SDOGE) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Dog-ThemedMemeSolana Ecosystem

About SolDoge

What is SolDoge about?

SolDoge (SDOGE) is your new best friend, a next-generation memecoin with a fun-loving attitude and sporting a rad pair of cyber shades. He's running at turbo speed on the Solana blockchain, with lower transaction fees and energy consumption than his predecessors.

What makes SolDoge unique?

As a spiritual successor to Dogecoin, the grandfather of crypto memes, SolDoge aims to be a project of the people, where the community is in the driver’s seat. And since 100% of the token supply entered circulation on day one, the community holds all the power and responsibility to build for the future. Wow.

What can SolDoge be used for?

The official SolDoge NFT collection will play a key role in community governance.

What is the current price of SolDoge?

SolDoge is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 1.12% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of SolDoge is ₦3.7315114572372617008000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of SDOGE today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦34415613.71740894024000, placing the asset at rank #7165 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is SolDoge's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with SDOGE.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 10000000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does SolDoge fall under?

SolDoge is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact SDOGE's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables SDOGE to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SolDoge

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:27:08 (UTC+8)

SolDoge (SDOGE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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