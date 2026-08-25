What is SolDoge about?

SolDoge (SDOGE) is your new best friend, a next-generation memecoin with a fun-loving attitude and sporting a rad pair of cyber shades. He's running at turbo speed on the Solana blockchain, with lower transaction fees and energy consumption than his predecessors.

What makes SolDoge unique?

As a spiritual successor to Dogecoin, the grandfather of crypto memes, SolDoge aims to be a project of the people, where the community is in the driver’s seat. And since 100% of the token supply entered circulation on day one, the community holds all the power and responsibility to build for the future. Wow.

What can SolDoge be used for?

The official SolDoge NFT collection will play a key role in community governance.

What is the current price of SolDoge?

SolDoge is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 1.12% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of SolDoge is ₦3.7315114572372617008000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of SDOGE today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦34415613.71740894024000, placing the asset at rank #7165 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is SolDoge's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with SDOGE.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 10000000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does SolDoge fall under?

SolDoge is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact SDOGE's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables SDOGE to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.