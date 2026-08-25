SOLdiers Price Today

The live SOLdiers (SOLDIERS) price today is $ 0, with a 13.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOLDIERS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SOLDIERS.

SOLdiers currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 118,262, with a circulating supply of 999.65M SOLDIERS. During the last 24 hours, SOLDIERS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00151635, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SOLDIERS moved +2.59% in the last hour and +74.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 40.92K.

SOLdiers (SOLDIERS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 118.26K$ 118.26K $ 118.26K Volume (24H) $ 40.92K$ 40.92K $ 40.92K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 118.26K$ 118.26K $ 118.26K Circulation Supply 999.65M 999.65M 999.65M Total Supply 999,645,890.441055 999,645,890.441055 999,645,890.441055

The current Market Cap of SOLdiers is $ 118.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 40.92K. The circulating supply of SOLDIERS is 999.65M, with a total supply of 999645890.441055. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 118.26K.