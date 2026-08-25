SolControl Price Today

The live SolControl (SCTRL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCTRL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SCTRL.

SolControl currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 29,843, with a circulating supply of 1.01B SCTRL. During the last 24 hours, SCTRL traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00296632, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SCTRL moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SolControl (SCTRL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 29.84K$ 29.84K $ 29.84K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.84K$ 29.84K $ 29.84K Circulation Supply 1.01B 1.01B 1.01B Total Supply 1,011,713,940.78954 1,011,713,940.78954 1,011,713,940.78954

The current Market Cap of SolControl is $ 29.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SCTRL is 1.01B, with a total supply of 1011713940.78954. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.84K.