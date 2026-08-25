About SOLCAT $SOLCAT is the meme token on Solana, powered by a community that loves fun. It's more than a token—it’s a movement. Join the craze, hold $SOLCAT, and let’s work together towards success.

What makes SOLCAT unique SOLCAT is the mascot of Solana and the first memecoin with a game. It offers a unique experience where users can play, collect, and earn. Additionally, users can win prizes and have fun in a strong community.

What's next for SOLCAT SOLCAT will continue to grow its community, expand its presence in the Solana network, and increase its recognition through strategic campaigns and partnerships. The focus is on building a strong brand and creating value for all $SOLCAT holders.

What is the current market price of SOLCAT?

SOLCAT is valued at ₦, moving -29.10% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does SOLCAT have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of SOLCAT. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is SOLCAT on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of SOLCAT?

The circulating supply stands at 991261088.657932, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for SOLCAT?

SOLCAT generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does SOLCAT perform relative to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, SOLCAT's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.