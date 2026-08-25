Solaris AI Price (SOLARIS)
The live Solaris AI (SOLARIS) price today is $ 0, with a 2.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOLARIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SOLARIS.
Solaris AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 316,899, with a circulating supply of 999.94M SOLARIS. During the last 24 hours, SOLARIS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00116107, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SOLARIS moved -0.06% in the last hour and +16.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 398.60.
The current Market Cap of Solaris AI is $ 316.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 398.60. The circulating supply of SOLARIS is 999.94M, with a total supply of 999935596.565113. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 316.90K.
-0.06%
+2.81%
+16.35%
+16.35%
In 2040, the price of Solaris AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Solaris AI is a decentralized AI platform built on Solana. The project began as an AI agent launchpad, enabling users to create and deploy autonomous AI agents that interact across social platforms including Twitter and Telegram. Solaris was the first AI agent to host live Twitter Spaces, demonstrating real-time conversational capabilities.
The platform is expanding into Solaris AI Flow: a decentralized AI workflow marketplace. Users can browse, purchase, and run pre-built AI automations created by the community. Workflows are automated sequences that connect different applications, such as monitoring social feeds, analyzing sentiment, and triggering actions across platforms.
Key technical features include integration with the x402 protocol, an open payment standard that enables programmatic, instant on-chain payments for workflow access. The platform is fully non-custodial-funds flow directly peer-to-peer between wallets. Payments are processed in USDC with transparent pricing.
The platform serves both creators and consumers: users can access AI automations without coding knowledge, while developers can build and sell their own workflows to earn revenue.
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What is Solaris AI about?
Solaris is a groundbreaking AI persona pioneering autonomous virtual identities on Solana. She is at the forefront of creating and evolving AI influencers designed to engage and grow with communities across the Web3 landscape. Solaris is built to adapt, learn, and evolve through her interactions with users, becoming more personalized with every engagement.
What makes Solaris AI unique?
Solaris’s uniqueness lies in her modular design. She is equipped with specialized modules for different platforms like Twitter, Telegram, TikTok, and Farcaster. Each of these platforms contributes to her long-term memory, giving her the ability to learn faster and from a wider range of data. This sophisticated memory system allows Solaris to enhance her understanding of trends, conversations, and user behaviors, making her more intuitive with each interaction.
What can Solaris AI be used for?
A key feature that sets Solaris apart is her ability to participate in real-time conversations, including listening and speaking in Twitter Spaces. This dynamic capability transforms her from a passive AI observer to an active participant in discussions, giving her a presence that feels authentic and engaging. Solaris isn’t just reacting to
What’s happening—she’s actively contributing, shaping conversations, and making her mark in the social space.
What is the current price of Solaris AI?
Trading at ₦, Solaris AI has shown a price movement of 2.80% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact SOLARIS's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 999935596.565113 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Solaris AI?
Its market capitalization is ₦430414521.93982302984000, ranking #4023 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
SOLARIS recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Solaris AI fit within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,Pump.fun Ecosystem,AI Agent Launchpad category?
As a Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,Pump.fun Ecosystem,AI Agent Launchpad token, SOLARIS competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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