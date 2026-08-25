What is Solaris AI about?

Solaris is a groundbreaking AI persona pioneering autonomous virtual identities on Solana. She is at the forefront of creating and evolving AI influencers designed to engage and grow with communities across the Web3 landscape. Solaris is built to adapt, learn, and evolve through her interactions with users, becoming more personalized with every engagement.

What makes Solaris AI unique?

Solaris’s uniqueness lies in her modular design. She is equipped with specialized modules for different platforms like Twitter, Telegram, TikTok, and Farcaster. Each of these platforms contributes to her long-term memory, giving her the ability to learn faster and from a wider range of data. This sophisticated memory system allows Solaris to enhance her understanding of trends, conversations, and user behaviors, making her more intuitive with each interaction.

What can Solaris AI be used for?

A key feature that sets Solaris apart is her ability to participate in real-time conversations, including listening and speaking in Twitter Spaces. This dynamic capability transforms her from a passive AI observer to an active participant in discussions, giving her a presence that feels authentic and engaging. Solaris isn’t just reacting to

What’s happening—she’s actively contributing, shaping conversations, and making her mark in the social space.

What is the current price of Solaris AI?

Trading at ₦, Solaris AI has shown a price movement of 2.80% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact SOLARIS's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 999935596.565113 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Solaris AI?

Its market capitalization is ₦430414521.93982302984000, ranking #4023 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

SOLARIS recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Solaris AI fit within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,Pump.fun Ecosystem,AI Agent Launchpad category?

As a Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,Pump.fun Ecosystem,AI Agent Launchpad token, SOLARIS competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.