Solanium Price Today

The live Solanium (SLIM) price today is $ 0.00420078, with a 4.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLIM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00420078 per SLIM.

Solanium currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 420,139, with a circulating supply of 99.99M SLIM. During the last 24 hours, SLIM traded between $ 0.00395685 (low) and $ 0.00433138 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.5, while the all-time low was $ 0.00301676.

In short-term performance, SLIM moved -0.13% in the last hour and +35.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.85K.

Solanium (SLIM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 420.14K$ 420.14K $ 420.14K Volume (24H) $ 1.85K$ 1.85K $ 1.85K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 420.14K$ 420.14K $ 420.14K Circulation Supply 99.99M 99.99M 99.99M Total Supply 99,991,877.194495 99,991,877.194495 99,991,877.194495

The current Market Cap of Solanium is $ 420.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.85K. The circulating supply of SLIM is 99.99M, with a total supply of 99991877.194495. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 420.14K.