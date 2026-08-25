solanaclawd Price Today

The live solanaclawd (CLAWD) price today is $ 0, with a 2.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLAWD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CLAWD.

solanaclawd currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 67,636, with a circulating supply of 774.90M CLAWD. During the last 24 hours, CLAWD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CLAWD moved +1.33% in the last hour and +30.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

solanaclawd (CLAWD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 67.64K$ 67.64K $ 67.64K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 67.64K$ 67.64K $ 67.64K Circulation Supply 774.90M 774.90M 774.90M Total Supply 774,903,546.22173 774,903,546.22173 774,903,546.22173

The current Market Cap of solanaclawd is $ 67.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLAWD is 774.90M, with a total supply of 774903546.22173. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 67.64K.