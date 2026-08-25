What is Solana Social Explorer about?

Tapestry is a powerful social graph protocol that enables developers to build sophisticated social features into their blockchain applications with ease. It provides a robust infrastructure for managing user profiles, social connections, and interactions and stores them directly on the Solana L1.

Which blockchain network does Solana Social Explorer run on?

Solana Social Explorer operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SSE?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 27.79% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Solana Social Explorer belong to?

Solana Social Explorer falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare SSE with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Solana Social Explorer?

Its market capitalization is ₦136708993.37432730064000, placing the asset at rank #5471. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SSE is currently circulating?

There are 999997589.62 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Solana Social Explorer today?

Over the past day, SSE generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Solana Social Explorer fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.