What is Solana ID about?

Solana ID is a decentralized identity platform built exclusively for the Solana ecosystem. It links users' digital footprints to their crypto wallets, assigning a unique SOLID score that reflects wallet quality and engagement. This score unlocks a variety of exclusive rewards and perks from partnered Solana projects, rewarding users based on their on-chain activity. Powered by the $SOLID token, Solana ID not only provides valuable insights for individuals and projects but also fosters a vibrant community by offering tailored incentives.

What makes Solana ID unique?

Solana ID is unique because it assigns a unique SOLID score based on wallet quality and engagement, which unlocks exclusive rewards and perks from partnered Solana projects. It is powered by the $SOLID token, which provides valuable insights for individuals and projects while fostering a vibrant community through tailored incentives.

What's next for Solana ID?

With our upcoming beta launch, Solana ID aims to enhance user experiences and drive active participation within the Solana ecosystem.

What can Solana ID be used for?

Solana ID can be used to link users' digital footprints to their crypto wallets, assign a unique SOLID score, unlock exclusive rewards and perks from partnered Solana projects, and provide valuable insights for individuals and projects. It also fosters a vibrant community by offering tailored incentives.

What is Solana ID's current price?

Solana ID trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 0.21% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of SOLID?

With a market cap of ₦168476102.93810162888000, SOLID is ranked #5192 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Solana ID generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of SOLID?

There are 734142676.6937846 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Solana ID fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Solana ID compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦22.1711715529786467160000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence SOLID?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Decentralized Identifier (DID) category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does SOLID behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.