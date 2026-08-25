What is SOLA AI about?

Our project focuses on creating a Personalized Voice Assistant for Solana, similar to Google Assistant but tailored for blockchain interactions. SOLA AI enables seamless on-chain activities and executes Solana intents effortlessly using voice commands. By integrating the power of OpenAI's LLM, the platform provides users with real-time, up-to-date information, enhancing accessibility and simplifying blockchain interactions for everyday use.

What is the current trading price of SOLA AI?

SOLA AI (SOLA) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of 2.59% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing SOLA AI's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,AI Applications sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in SOLA?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is SOLA AI's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6986 with a market capitalization of ₦39785965.21662496888000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about SOLA?

With 999638407.270899 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to SOLA AI's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does SOLA AI stack up against similar assets?

Against other Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,AI Applications tokens, SOLA continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.