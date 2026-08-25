Sol Bastard Price (SOBA)
The live Sol Bastard (SOBA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOBA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SOBA.
Sol Bastard currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 277,240, with a circulating supply of 890.45M SOBA. During the last 24 hours, SOBA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0092959, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SOBA moved -0.76% in the last hour and +7.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 735.45.
The current Market Cap of Sol Bastard is $ 277.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 735.45. The circulating supply of SOBA is 890.45M, with a total supply of 890449668.642609. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 277.24K.
-0.76%
+0.67%
+7.41%
+7.41%
In 2040, the price of Sol Bastard could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
SIMPLY A COMMUNITY OF PURE BASTARDS WE HAVE ALOT UTILITIES COMINNG IN FUTURE LIKE PLAY TO EARN GAMES THIS IS A COMMUNITY TOKEN TO UNITE PEOPLE AND GET RID OF THE RUGPULL AND FUD CULTURE MADE BY A DOXXED CRYPTO INFLUENCER
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What is Sol Bastard about?
Sol Bastard is a community of like-minded individuals aiming to create a space free from common crypto issues like rug pulls and FUD culture. It is a community-driven token focused on uniting people under a shared vision of trust and collaboration.
What makes Sol Bastard unique?
Sol Bastard stands out as it is created by a doxxed crypto influencer, ensuring transparency and accountability. The community is dedicated to eliminating negative practices in the crypto space and fostering a positive environment for all members.
What's the history of Sol Bastard?
Sol Bastard was founded by a doxxed crypto influencer to create a community token addressing common cryptocurrency pitfalls, such as rug pulls and FUD culture, with the goal of bringing people together.
What's next for Sol Bastard?
The future of Sol Bastard is promising, with utilities like play-to-earn games in development. These features aim to enhance the community experience and provide additional value to members.
What can Sol Bastard be used for?
Sol Bastard serves as a community token for participating in various activities and utilities, including upcoming play-to-earn games. It promotes a culture of trust and collaboration within the crypto community.
What is the current price of Sol Bastard?
Sol Bastard is trading at ₦, representing a price movement of 0.66% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.
How does SOBA compare to the global crypto market?
Its daily change of 0.66% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If SOBA is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.
How is Sol Bastard performing compared to Solana Ecosystem tokens?
Within the Solana Ecosystem segment, SOBA demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.
What is Sol Bastard's market capitalization today?
The market cap of ₦376549380.28392811840000 positions SOBA at rank #4175, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.
What are the 24h price range levels?
Prices today have ranged from ₦ to ₦, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.
How actively is SOBA trading?
Sol Bastard has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.
How does supply impact SOBA's valuation?
With 890449668.642609 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.
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