SOCOMFY Price Today

The live SOCOMFY (COMFY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current COMFY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per COMFY.

SOCOMFY currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,172.57, with a circulating supply of 10.00B COMFY. During the last 24 hours, COMFY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, COMFY moved -- in the last hour and -10.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SOCOMFY (COMFY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.17K$ 19.17K $ 19.17K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.17K$ 19.17K $ 19.17K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SOCOMFY is $ 19.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COMFY is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.17K.