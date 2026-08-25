Sock Inu Price Today

The live Sock Inu (SINU) price today is $ 0, with a 1.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current SINU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SINU.

Sock Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 43,214, with a circulating supply of 995.76M SINU. During the last 24 hours, SINU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SINU moved -0.76% in the last hour and +27.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Sock Inu (SINU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 43.21K$ 43.21K $ 43.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 43.21K$ 43.21K $ 43.21K Circulation Supply 995.76M 995.76M 995.76M Total Supply 995,762,196.240767 995,762,196.240767 995,762,196.240767

The current Market Cap of Sock Inu is $ 43.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SINU is 995.76M, with a total supply of 995762196.240767. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.21K.