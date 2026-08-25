Snibbu Price (SNIBBU)
The live Snibbu (SNIBBU) price today is $ 0, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNIBBU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SNIBBU.
Snibbu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 136,692, with a circulating supply of 420.69M SNIBBU. During the last 24 hours, SNIBBU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03658647, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SNIBBU moved -0.18% in the last hour and +49.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 148.18.
The current Market Cap of Snibbu is $ 136.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 148.18. The circulating supply of SNIBBU is 420.69M, with a total supply of 420690000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 136.69K.
-0.18%
-0.31%
+49.17%
+49.17%
In 2040, the price of Snibbu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Snibbu, Made by a experienced team in Defi, is looking to take its rightful place amongst other “Blue-Chip” Meme coins. Through aggressive shilling and marketing campaign & a strong community, we’re going to Crab our way to the top. Snibbu belongs in pepeverse storyline as one of most memable characters and snibbu memes will put smile on holders face.
We’re not in favor of the bears nor the bulls. Snibbu rules the market, controlling the bulls and the bears. It is the hero of defi we all need. Snibbu lives in the Ethereum blockchain. The center of all defi shenanigans. In here, Snibbu can build an army of fierce side walking crabs. Snibbu has no tax and liquidity pool is burnt, Snibbu lives forever.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Snibbu about?
Snibbu, created by an experienced team in DeFi, aims to establish itself among other prominent "Blue-Chip" meme coins. Through an aggressive marketing campaign and a strong community, Snibbu intends to rise to the top. As part of the Pepeverse storyline, Snibbu is a memorable character, and its memes are designed to bring a smile to holders' faces.
What makes Snibbu unique?
Snibbu is positioned as a neutral force, neither favoring the bears nor the bulls, instead ruling the market and controlling both. As a hero of DeFi, Snibbu operates on the Ethereum blockchain, a hub for DeFi activities. Key features of Snibbu include no taxes and a burnt liquidity pool, ensuring its longevity.
What is the current live price of Snibbu?
Snibbu is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of -0.31% over the last 24 hours.
How much trading activity is visible today?
A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.
How liquid is the SNIBBU market?
The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.
What does the daily trading range indicate?
Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.
What is Snibbu's current ranking in the market?
It is currently positioned at rank #5071, supported by a market capitalization of ₦185656066.54801147872000.
What role does supply play in price stability?
The circulating supply of 420690000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.
What factors influence Snibbu's liquidity profile?
Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.