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The live Snibbu price today is 0 USD.SNIBBU market cap is 136,692 USD. Track real-time SNIBBU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Snibbu price today is 0 USD.SNIBBU market cap is 136,692 USD. Track real-time SNIBBU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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SNIBBU Price Info

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Snibbu Price (SNIBBU)

Unlisted

1 SNIBBU to USD Live Price:

$0.00032453
$0.00032453$0.00032453
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Snibbu (SNIBBU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:22:20 (UTC+8)

Snibbu Price Today

The live Snibbu (SNIBBU) price today is $ 0, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNIBBU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SNIBBU.

Snibbu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 136,692, with a circulating supply of 420.69M SNIBBU. During the last 24 hours, SNIBBU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03658647, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SNIBBU moved -0.18% in the last hour and +49.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 148.18.

Snibbu (SNIBBU) Market Information

$ 136.69K
$ 136.69K$ 136.69K

$ 148.18
$ 148.18$ 148.18

$ 136.69K
$ 136.69K$ 136.69K

420.69M
420.69M 420.69M

420,690,000.0
420,690,000.0 420,690,000.0

The current Market Cap of Snibbu is $ 136.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 148.18. The circulating supply of SNIBBU is 420.69M, with a total supply of 420690000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 136.69K.

Snibbu Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.03658647
$ 0.03658647$ 0.03658647

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.18%

-0.31%

+49.17%

+49.17%

Price Prediction for Snibbu

Snibbu (SNIBBU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SNIBBU in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Snibbu (SNIBBU) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Snibbu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Snibbu will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SNIBBU price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Snibbu Price Prediction.

What is Snibbu (SNIBBU)

Snibbu, Made by a experienced team in Defi, is looking to take its rightful place amongst other “Blue-Chip” Meme coins. Through aggressive shilling and marketing campaign & a strong community, we’re going to Crab our way to the top. Snibbu belongs in pepeverse storyline as one of most memable characters and snibbu memes will put smile on holders face.

We’re not in favor of the bears nor the bulls. Snibbu rules the market, controlling the bulls and the bears. It is the hero of defi we all need. Snibbu lives in the Ethereum blockchain. The center of all defi shenanigans. In here, Snibbu can build an army of fierce side walking crabs. Snibbu has no tax and liquidity pool is burnt, Snibbu lives forever.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Snibbu

What is Snibbu about?

Snibbu, created by an experienced team in DeFi, aims to establish itself among other prominent "Blue-Chip" meme coins. Through an aggressive marketing campaign and a strong community, Snibbu intends to rise to the top. As part of the Pepeverse storyline, Snibbu is a memorable character, and its memes are designed to bring a smile to holders' faces.

What makes Snibbu unique?

Snibbu is positioned as a neutral force, neither favoring the bears nor the bulls, instead ruling the market and controlling both. As a hero of DeFi, Snibbu operates on the Ethereum blockchain, a hub for DeFi activities. Key features of Snibbu include no taxes and a burnt liquidity pool, ensuring its longevity.

What is the current live price of Snibbu?

Snibbu is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of -0.31% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the SNIBBU market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Snibbu's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #5071, supported by a market capitalization of ₦185656066.54801147872000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 420690000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Snibbu's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Snibbu

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:22:20 (UTC+8)

Snibbu (SNIBBU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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