Snappy Price Today

The live Snappy (SNAP) price today is $ 0, with a 3.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNAP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SNAP.

Snappy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 154,291, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SNAP. During the last 24 hours, SNAP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00403798, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SNAP moved +0.20% in the last hour and -12.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 404.01.

Snappy (SNAP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 154.29K$ 154.29K $ 154.29K Volume (24H) $ 404.01$ 404.01 $ 404.01 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 154.29K$ 154.29K $ 154.29K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Snappy is $ 154.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 404.01. The circulating supply of SNAP is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 154.29K.