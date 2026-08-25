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The live Snake wif Hat price today is 0 USD.SSSSS market cap is 24,587 USD. Track real-time SSSSS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Snake wif Hat price today is 0 USD.SSSSS market cap is 24,587 USD. Track real-time SSSSS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Snake wif Hat Logo

Snake wif Hat Price (SSSSS)

Unlisted

1 SSSSS to USD Live Price:

$0.00002459
$0.00002459$0.00002459
+7.67%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Snake wif Hat (SSSSS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:22:01 (UTC+8)

Snake wif Hat Price Today

The live Snake wif Hat (SSSSS) price today is $ 0, with a 7.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current SSSSS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SSSSS.

Snake wif Hat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 24,587, with a circulating supply of 999.80M SSSSS. During the last 24 hours, SSSSS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02403559, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SSSSS moved -0.07% in the last hour and +35.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Snake wif Hat (SSSSS) Market Information

$ 24.59K
$ 24.59K$ 24.59K

--
----

$ 24.59K
$ 24.59K$ 24.59K

999.80M
999.80M 999.80M

999,797,259.7958
999,797,259.7958 999,797,259.7958

The current Market Cap of Snake wif Hat is $ 24.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SSSSS is 999.80M, with a total supply of 999797259.7958. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.59K.

Snake wif Hat Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.02403559
$ 0.02403559$ 0.02403559

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.07%

+7.54%

+35.59%

+35.59%

Price Prediction for Snake wif Hat

Snake wif Hat (SSSSS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SSSSS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Snake wif Hat (SSSSS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Snake wif Hat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Snake wif Hat will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SSSSS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Snake wif Hat Price Prediction.

What is Snake wif Hat (SSSSS)

Literally a snake wif hat

We are continuing the $wif legacy. Dogs and cats had their time. Its time we make snakes cute again.

$SSSSS is a meme coin with no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return. There is no formal team or roadmap. the coin is completely useless and for entertainment purposes only

Mission:

Our mission is to make snakes cute again, challenging traditional perceptions and spreading joy through humor and art

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Snake wif Hat (SSSSS) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Snake wif Hat

What is Snake wif Hat about?

Literally a snake with a hat. We are continuing the $wif legacy. Dogs and cats had their time. It's time we make snakes cute again.

What makes Snake wif Hat unique?

$SSSSS is a meme coin with no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return. There is no formal team or roadmap. The coin is completely useless and for entertainment purposes only.

What can Snake wif Hat be used for?

Our mission is to make snakes cute again, challenging traditional perceptions and spreading joy through humor and art.

What is the current live price of Snake wif Hat?

Snake wif Hat is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 7.53% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the SSSSS market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Snake wif Hat's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7218, supported by a market capitalization of ₦33394241.85918677192000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 999797259.7958 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Snake wif Hat's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Snake wif Hat

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:22:01 (UTC+8)

Snake wif Hat (SSSSS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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