SNAKE Price Today

The live SNAKE (SNAKE) price today is $ 0.02902392, with a 1.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNAKE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02902392 per SNAKE.

SNAKE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 63,834, with a circulating supply of 2.22M SNAKE. During the last 24 hours, SNAKE traded between $ 0.02783472 (low) and $ 0.03086146 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.621703, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SNAKE moved -0.04% in the last hour and +34.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.70.

SNAKE (SNAKE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 63.83K$ 63.83K $ 63.83K Volume (24H) $ 12.70$ 12.70 $ 12.70 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 63.84K$ 63.84K $ 63.84K Circulation Supply 2.22M 2.22M 2.22M Total Supply 2,224,254.581171903 2,224,254.581171903 2,224,254.581171903

The current Market Cap of SNAKE is $ 63.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.70. The circulating supply of SNAKE is 2.22M, with a total supply of 2224254.581171903. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 63.84K.