Smudge Lord Price Today

The live Smudge Lord (SMUDGE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SMUDGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SMUDGE.

Smudge Lord currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 83,673, with a circulating supply of 420.69T SMUDGE. During the last 24 hours, SMUDGE traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SMUDGE moved -- in the last hour and +26.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Smudge Lord (SMUDGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 83.67K$ 83.67K $ 83.67K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 83.67K$ 83.67K $ 83.67K Circulation Supply 420.69T 420.69T 420.69T Total Supply 420,690,000,000,000.0 420,690,000,000,000.0 420,690,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Smudge Lord is $ 83.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SMUDGE is 420.69T, with a total supply of 420690000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 83.67K.