Smoothy Price Today

The live Smoothy (SMTY) price today is $ 0.00112844, with a 14.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current SMTY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00112844 per SMTY.

Smoothy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 103,162, with a circulating supply of 91.46M SMTY. During the last 24 hours, SMTY traded between $ 0.00112996 (low) and $ 0.00134356 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.63, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SMTY moved -0.39% in the last hour and +11.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.96.

Smoothy (SMTY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 103.16K$ 103.16K $ 103.16K Volume (24H) $ 11.96$ 11.96 $ 11.96 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 112.80K$ 112.80K $ 112.80K Circulation Supply 91.46M 91.46M 91.46M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Smoothy is $ 103.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.96. The circulating supply of SMTY is 91.46M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 112.80K.