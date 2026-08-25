Smol Su Price Today

The live Smol Su (SU) price today is $ 0.02134351, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02134351 per SU.

Smol Su currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,344, with a circulating supply of 1.00M SU. During the last 24 hours, SU traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.55, while the all-time low was $ 0.00863005.

In short-term performance, SU moved -- in the last hour and +24.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.06.

Smol Su (SU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.34K$ 21.34K $ 21.34K Volume (24H) $ 1.06$ 1.06 $ 1.06 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.34K$ 21.34K $ 21.34K Circulation Supply 1.00M 1.00M 1.00M Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Smol Su is $ 21.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.06. The circulating supply of SU is 1.00M, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.34K.