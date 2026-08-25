About Smol Dodo $DOD (Smol Dodo) is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain, embodying a smaller, playful version of DODO, the Black Swan from 4chan's /biz/ board. Rooted in 4chan's market force memes, $DOD symbolizes unpredictable market events with humor. It features zero taxes and a revoked mint driving community-led DeFi growth. With a fixed supply and vibrant community, it aims for viral appeal. Market memes for market participants, can't get any simpler than that.

What is the current price of Smol dodo?

Smol dodo ($DOD) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 10.54% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Smol dodo play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,4chan-Themed sector, $DOD often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is $DOD being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, $DOD recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Smol dodo?

There are 999924200.702179 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of $DOD?

Smol dodo currently holds market rank #7470 with a market capitalization of ₦25808518.500999760904000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Smol dodo performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 10.54% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Smol dodo compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,4chan-Themed segment, $DOD demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.