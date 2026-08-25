Smoking Giraffe Price Today

The live Smoking Giraffe (GRAF) price today is $ 0, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRAF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GRAF.

Smoking Giraffe currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 26,908, with a circulating supply of 471.58M GRAF. During the last 24 hours, GRAF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02124022, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GRAF moved -- in the last hour and +22.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Smoking Giraffe (GRAF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 26.91K$ 26.91K $ 26.91K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.91K$ 26.91K $ 26.91K Circulation Supply 471.58M 471.58M 471.58M Total Supply 471,576,707.0 471,576,707.0 471,576,707.0

The current Market Cap of Smoking Giraffe is $ 26.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GRAF is 471.58M, with a total supply of 471576707.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.91K.